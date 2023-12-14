Supporting Ukraine ‘investment in our own security’: NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday warned against the risk of Russia targeting other countries if it wins its war in Ukraine and said supporting Ukraine is "an investment in our own security."

After meeting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg made statements to the media.

Referring to discussions among EU leaders regarding initiating membership negotiations with Ukraine and providing additional financial support, Stoltenberg said: "There is a real risk that if (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop. Our support for Ukraine is not an act of charity."

"We can say that the only way to achieve a fair and lasting solution is to convince President Putin that he cannot win on the battlefield. The only way to make President Putin understand that he is not winning on the battlefield is to continue supporting Ukraine," he added.

EU leaders are currently exchanging views on support for Ukraine in a session in Brussels.

In a news conference Thursday, Putin also said his goals in Ukraine have not changed.