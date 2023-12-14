Iran warns of ‘tremendous problems’ as US plans to establish maritime task force in Red Sea

Iran's defense minister on Thursday warned of "tremendous problems" over a US-backed plan to establish a multinational maritime task force in the Red Sea.

There is "no room" in the region for outsiders to have such maneuvers, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said in statements cited by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"They (Americans) would definitely not attempt such a thing. If they make such a foolish move, they will face tremendous problems," the defense minister warned.

"Nobody can make a move in a region where we have predominance," he said.

The defense minister, however, did not specify the measures Tehran intends to take in response to the US proposal.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington was holding talks with its allies on establishing a "maritime task force" to ensure "safe passage of ships in the Red Sea."

The announcement came amid a string of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea reportedly traveling toward Israel, carried out by Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi group.

The White House has termed the decision a "natural response" to Houthi attacks on ships in recent weeks amid the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday called for forming an international coalition against Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying the Houthis have crossed a red line in the Red Sea.

But the Houthi group downplayed the US-backed proposal to form the maritime coalition, warning of stringent measures.

Houthi rebels have significantly stepped up their involvement in the Gaza conflict by targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea and warning of attacking all Israel-bound ships.

Speculation is rife that Washington intends to put the Yemeni group back on the list of officially designated terror groups. The Houthi group was removed from the list in February 2021.











