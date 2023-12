EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed on Wednesday the deal struck at the COP28 climate summit as the dawn of a new world with no need for coal or oil.

"Today's agreement marks the beginning of the post-fossil era," the president of the European Commission said, in a social media post.

"A crucial part of this historic deal is truly made in Europe. The whole world endorsed our 2030 targets: to triple renewable energy and to double energy efficiency, both by 2030."