US condemns attack on its embassy in Iraq

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned an attack last week on the US Embassy in Iraq, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday.

In a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Blinken also condemned a series of attacks on US personnel in Iraq and Syria in recent weeks, Miller said in a statement.

"The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister's strong condemnation of the recent attacks as 'acts of terrorism' as well as the Iraqi government's pledge to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable.

"The Secretary noted that the attacks are being carried out by militias who are acting with the support of Iran and undermining Iraq's sovereignty and independence. They committed to remain in close contact over the coming days and weeks," Miller added.

The US Embassy in Baghdad was attacked on Friday, with at least two rockets falling in its vicinity, but no staff members were injured.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the first against the US Embassy since Oct. 7.

Since Oct. 7, following Israel's devastating onslaught on the Gaza Strip, US military bases in Iraq and Syria have come under attack by at least 70 rocket and unmanned aerial vehicle strikes in an apparent protest against the US policy of supporting Israel.