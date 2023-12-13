NATO chief, Saudi deputy foreign minister discuss regional issues

During a visit to the capital Riyadh, the chief of NATO and one of Saudi Arabia's top diplomats on Wednesday discussed regional issues.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was received on Tuesday by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji.

"During the reception, views were exchanged regarding regional and international issues of common concern," the ministry said, adding that Stoltenberg's visit is the first of its kind to the kingdom.

Stoltenberg is expected to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and other top Saudi officials during his two-day visit.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Gulf Cooperation Council said in a statement that its Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi held a phone call with Stoltenberg.

According to a council statement, Albudaiwi urged a stop to the Israeli war on Gaza.

The leaders discussed "the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and ways to enhance relations between the two sides," it added.