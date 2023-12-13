INTL COMMUNITY FAILS TO FULFIL PROMISE TO END SUFFERINGS OF REFUGEES: TURKISH DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER

Türkiye's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that the international community "has not fulfilled" its promise to end the sufferings of refugees.

Addressing the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Yasin Ekrem Serim said: "Regrettably, the international community has not fulfilled its promise made 72 years ago to end the sufferings of refugees."

Serim was referring to the responsibilities of the parties under the 1951 Geneva Convention.

"All states and other parties failed to provide them protection," he added.

He stressed that the current migration situation requires a global and sustainable approach, adding, "International, regional and bilateral cooperation is key in managing displacement and migration."

Concerning Syria, the deputy minister said the return of displaced Syrians living in neighboring countries should occur concurrently with the establishment of proper conditions in Syria for safe, voluntary, and dignified returns.

"The international community should keep the matter of returns on their agenda as a priority item and also should aim at furthering the work on returns along with any meaningful political process and national reconciliation effort," Serim said, noting that 600.000 Syrians have voluntarily returned from Türkiye to areas in northern Syria cleared of terrorists so far.

Türkiye pledges to continue its contributions to the stabilization efforts in northern Syria cleared of terrorist elements, as well as to support the UN refugee agency UNHCR and the international community in their efforts to create conducive conditions for voluntary, safe, and dignified returns, he said.

He cited conflicts as the "main reason" for the "terrible situation of refugees we face today," including the Middle East.

"We reiterate our call to stop the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, which constitute a grave violation of international law and international humanitarian law," he said, adding, "The longer the attacks continue, the greater the risk of a spillover."

He also voiced "utmost solidarity" with the Palestinian refugees, urging states to increase their efforts to end conflicts and create worldwide peace and security.

'IMBALANCE THAT HOST COUNTRIES HAVE TO COPE WITH'

Serim emphasized that Türkiye continues to shoulder an "immense burden and responsibility" for almost a decade as it is the largest refugee-hosting country.

Low- and middle-income countries host 75% of the world's refugees and other people in need of international protection, while 69% live in neighboring countries, he said, drawing attention to the "imbalance that host countries have to cope with."

"Our framework to fix this injustice is the Global Compact on Refugees," he said, adding that in this regard, "the Global Refugee Forum is the platform to put the Compact in action."

The deputy minister underscored the importance of preserving the 1951 Convention's integrity, "which faces serious threats from its state parties."

"Zero-refugee and zero migration policies are futile and counterproductive," Serim said.

The three-day forum, which is set to conclude on Friday, is the largest quadrennial international meeting on refugee issues.

Its purpose is to support the practical implementation of the objectives outlined in the Global Compact on Refugees, which include easing pressures on host countries, enhancing refugee self-reliance, increasing access to third-country solutions, and improving conditions in countries of origin.

The gathering also allows states and stakeholders to make concrete commitments and contributions.

It is co-convened by five states-Colombia, France, Japan, Jordan, and Uganda-and co-hosted by the Government of Switzerland and UNHCR.

With refugee numbers rising due to armed conflicts, environmental pressures, and natural disasters, this year's forum will work to address a growing international issue.