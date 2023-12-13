Gazan fathers try to find food in wreckage of destroyed houses to keep children alive amid heavy Israeli bombardment

For over two months, the Gaza Strip, which has been under intense bombardment by land, air, and sea by the Israeli army, is struggling even for fathers to find enough food to keep their children alive.



Despite international reactions, the Israeli army continues its attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the ongoing bombardment and blockade also prevent access to food and water.

The Israeli army not only targets the buildings, hospitals, and schools where civilians live but also aims at bakeries, water sources, and wells.



The aid that reaches the region in very limited quantities cannot meet the needs of the people, and Palestinians who survived the Israeli bombs face hunger and thirst. Fathers are struggling even to find enough food and water to keep their children alive.



Palestinians fleeing Israeli bombardment described the difficulties they faced in the shelters.



Hassune Iskafi, who lives in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza with his daughter, wife, father, brother, and uncle, said that at the beginning of the attacks, they refused to leave their homes but had to leave their homes with their neighbors when nearby buildings were targeted.

Iskafi said, "We left the house under intense air strikes, walked until we found a school to take shelter. We reached a school where displaced people were staying, and after a tormenting journey, we sat for a long time to catch our breath before entering the door. After staying there for a while, we took refuge in the house of an acquaintance in the Sabra neighborhood."



Iskafi, stating that Israel bombed markets, shops, water wells, bakeries, and production places to force people to migrate, said that he and his brother spent most of the day looking for food and water.

Emphasizing that Israel not only bombs Gaza but also prevents aid such as food, water, electricity, and fuel, Iskafi said that finding water and food in Gaza has become almost impossible.

Iskafi said, "I searched for food in the wreckage of houses under bombardment. Despite risking my life to find something to eat to alleviate the hunger of my little daughter and my family, I could only find 3 pieces of biscuits."



Iskafi, who walked long distances to reach the water well that the municipality could only operate for a few hours, said that they could only get 20 liters of water in the end and that many people in Gaza were in this situation.



Raid Neccar, who lives in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in the northern part of Gaza, said, "Now it has become impossible to find flour, even if we find flour, there is no wood or gas to bake bread."



Neccar, who had to take refuge in the Avni al-Harsani School with his family of 7 due to Israel's intense attacks, said, "The Israeli army besieged the school. We have been under siege in the school for a few days. Due to intense fire, no one can go out, and no one from the outside can enter; the situation is very bad."



Neccar emphasized that there is a serious shortage of water and food in and around the school due to the strict blockade and intense attacks applied by Israel in the northern part of the city of Gaza. He said that aid is not allowed to enter, and the aid that reaches is very limited.



Neccar, expressing difficulty in finding food for his family, said, "We are afraid that people will die of hunger and thirst."





