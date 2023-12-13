Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian soldiers in prisoner swap

Azerbaijan on Wednesday announced that it released 32 Armenian soldiers as part of a prisoner swap deal.

A statement by Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said that the mutual exchange took place in the country's border region of Gazakh, where Armenia also handed over two Azerbaijani soldiers.

The statement said the Armenian soldiers were released after their health conditions were checked by the International Committee of the Red Cross and their condition was confirmed to be satisfactory.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan and Armenia issued a joint statement announcing their agreement to mutually release detainees in a step toward peace.