At least 45 reported injured in Russian missile attacks on Kiev

According to Ukrainian reports, at least 45 people were injured overnight on Tuesday night as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kiev.



Out of the injured, 18 of them were hospitalised, including two children, wrote the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel. The attack forced 15 people, including four children, to be evacuated from a damaged apartment block.



Cars had caught fire in the courtyard of the building. At least two other houses were also on fire and a children's hospital was damaged.



In addition, the water supply network in one district was damaged by the impact of the rocket debris on the road, Klitschko continued. Emergency services were on site to quickly repair the damage.



An air-raid alert was triggered in Kiev after explosions from anti-aircraft missiles were heard in the city centre, a correspondent reported to dpa.



Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over 21 months. The Ukrainian hinterland is attacked almost daily by Russian drones and missiles. The Ukrainian air defence system has now been massively reinforced with Western assistance.



