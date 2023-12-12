West encouraging killing of women and children by Israel in Gaza Strip

Anthony Hurndall, the father of British photojournalist Tom Hurndall, who was shot in the head and killed by an Israeli sniper in Gaza in 2003, criticized Western governments and media for implicitly supporting the killing of women and children by Israel.



Hurndall said that turning a blind eye to the intentional killing of civilians amounts to complicity in war crimes. He highlighted the attacks on civilians and journalists in Gaza by the Israeli army since October 7 and evaluated the stance of global states and international organizations.



Hurndall recounted the tragic death of his son Tom, a peace activist and journalist, who was shot in the head by a sniper while trying to rescue Palestinian children from sniper fire.





* In 2004, photojournalist Tom Hurndall, who went to Palestine to protest against the Israeli occupation, lost his life after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration.



Hurndall stressed that Israel's attempts to justify itself with false arguments were evident during the investigation into his son's killing. Hurndall expressed concern about Western governments and media being too willing to accept Israel's arguments and even encouraging the killing of women and children.



Hurndall criticised Israel's efforts to justify its actions in Gaza using similar arguments on the international stage, and he voiced his worry about the Western world embracing these arguments as its own.



Hurndall argued that Israel's indiscriminate attacks aim to punish the Palestinian people and occupy Gaza, severely impacting its livability, economy, and connection with the world. He raised concerns about Israel's violations of international law, including plans to occupy and build settlements in Gaza.



Hurndall drew attention to the ongoing propaganda in the media since October 7 and the support given by Western states to Israel, likening it to the "self-justification with false arguments" approach he witnessed in 2003. He added that the portrayed narrative in the media and by Western governments appears one-sided and ignores the realities on the ground.



Hurndall concluded by expressing his hope for a resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict through Israel abandoning expansionist and aggressive policies in favour of compromise and justice.





