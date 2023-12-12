Türkiye rescues 122 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Türkiye rescued 122 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, according to a statement Monday.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 87 irregular migrants off the coast of Karaburun district in Izmir province, while 35 were rescued off Menderes district in Izmir, said the Coast Guard.

The migrants were transported to the provincial migration department.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.