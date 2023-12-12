Russian, Iranian foreign ministers express concern over situation in Gaza

The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran discussed the current situation in the besieged Gaza Strip, where Israeli attacks since the Oct. 7 Hamas offensive have killed more than 18,000 Palestinians.

"Special attention was paid to the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The conversation between Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took place on Monday.

Both Lavrov and Amir-Abdollahian expressed mutual concern about the ongoing escalation of the conflict, and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"The importance of an immediate cease-fire and providing urgent assistance to the affected civilian population, as well as mobilizing the authority of the UN for these purposes, was emphasized," the statement said.

The two diplomats also discussed bilateral issues, especially those regarding cooperation addressed during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow last week.

The press release also mentioned a new major agreement, saying: "It was agreed to accelerate work on finalizing the approval of a new 'large' interstate agreement, which is in a high degree of readiness."