People gather in New York to protest against US veto of Gaza resolution

People gathered Monday in front of the US mission to the UN to protest Washington's veto of a UN Security Council resolution demanding an urgent humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 18,000 Palestinians.

Protesters, including US liberals and Orthodox Jews, carried Palestinian flags and chanted against Israel while unfurling banners saying "Cease Genocide," "End Occupation," "Cease-fire Now" and "Free Palestine."

Demonstrators also performed a prayer in front of the mission in New York, where intense security measures were taken.

The US on Friday vetoed the resolution, which was put forward by the United Arab Emirates and backed by over 90 member states. There were 13 votes in favor and the UK abstained.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,205 Palestinians have been killed and 49,645 others injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.