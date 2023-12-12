 Contact Us
News World Kremlin calls White House remarks about jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny "unacceptable"

Kremlin calls White House remarks about jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny "unacceptable"

On Tuesday, the Kremlin condemned what it called "interference" by the United States in Alexei Navalny's case, in which his allies claim they are unaware of his location. A day earlier, the United States expressed concern about Navalny's team's lack of access to him for nearly a week and reports that he had been taken out of the prison where he had been held for months.

A News WORLD
Published December 12,2023
Subscribe
KREMLIN CALLS WHITE HOUSE REMARKS ABOUT JAILED RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER NAVALNY UNACCEPTABLE

The Kremlin on Tuesday described comments by the United States expressing concern over the condition of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as unacceptable meddling in Russia's domestic affairs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unaware of the whereabouts of Navalny who has been moved from his penal colony to an undisclosed location.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby called on Monday for the immediate release of Navalny, saying "he should never have been jailed in the first place".