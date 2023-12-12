Joe Biden: United States will continue its military support to Israel | Biden: I faced difficulties and criticism for saying "I am a Zionist"

US President Joe Biden expressed his disapproval of the rising antisemitism in the US during his recent address, citing Israel's military actions against Palestine as a contributing factor.



Biden stressed the U.S.'s commitment to offer military assistance to Israel until they are liberated from Hamas, but also cautioned against being reckless. He also noted that public perception can shift suddenly and emphasized the importance of preventing such changes.



Biden reiterated his steadfast dedication to the safety of Jews and their right to an independent state, stating that without Israel, the safety of Jews worldwide would be compromised.

"My unconditional affection and strong connection to the Jewish community cannot be denied. There was a time when my statement, "Being a Zionist does not require being Jewish, and I am one," caused me to experience challenges and backlash," Biden stressed in his speech.



During his trip to Israel, Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet. In the meeting, the U.S. president reassured them by stating: "I don't believe you have to be a Jew to be a Zionist, and I am a Zionist."



Biden, who has Irish Catholic heritage, has previously expressed his strong support for Israel using similar language. However, this undisclosed incident highlights how his long-standing role as a prominent "Friend of Israel" in US politics is influencing his actions during a pivotal moment in his presidency.







