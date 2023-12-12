Haydar Aliyev is being commemorated on the 20th anniversary of his death

It has been 20 years since the passing of Heydar Aliyev, who opened the doors to stability and economic development for Azerbaijan.

Aliyev, who held high-level positions in the Soviet Union, played a pivotal role in leading his country through the challenges of independence, including the threat of civil war, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and economic crises. He is remembered in Azerbaijan with respect and gratitude.

Devoting his life to his country and people during both the Soviet and post-independence periods, Heydar Aliyev earned the love of the Azerbaijani people.

His memory is preserved with the title of "National Leader," a designation bestowed upon him by the people. Aliyev's impactful 80-year life began in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on May 10, 1923. Graduating from Nakhchivan Pedagogical Technical School in 1939, he later enrolled in the Faculty of Architecture at the Azerbaijan Industrial Institute but couldn't complete his education due to the outbreak of World War II.

During 1941-1944, Aliyev served as the director of the Secret Archive Department of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ministry of Internal Affairs and as the branch manager in the Nakhchivan People's Commissariat Council. His successful work and analytical skills drew the attention of leaders, leading to his recruitment into the State Security Committee (KGB) in 1944. Continuing his career in the KGB, Aliyev was appointed as the head of the Azerbaijan KGB in 1967, receiving the rank of Major General.

In 1969, he became the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Azerbaijan Communist Party and governed Azerbaijan until 1982. Invited to Moscow, Aliyev became a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1982, becoming one of the 19 influential figures in the Soviet leadership. That same year, he was appointed as the First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR.

Disagreeing with the policies led by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the Soviet Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev, Aliyev resigned in 1987 and returned to Azerbaijan in 1990. Actively involved in addressing the issues facing his country during the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Aliyev re-entered politics and was elected as a deputy to both the Azerbaijan SSR and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 1990. He resigned from the Communist Party in 1991, objecting to the hypocritical policies of the Soviet administration regarding the territorial claims of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Continuing his duties in Nakhchivan after Azerbaijan declared independence, Aliyev founded the New Azerbaijan Party, which is currently in power, on November 21, 1992. Invited to Baku by the people to mitigate the threat of civil war, Aliyev was elected as the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Supreme Council on June 15, 1993.

Winning the elections on October 3, 1993, he became the President and started working intensively to address the country's problems. In the difficult period of the ongoing war in Nagorno-Karabakh, where Armenians had occupied Azerbaijani territories since 1991, President Aliyev began strengthening the army.

The improved weaponry and equipment of the Azerbaijani army allowed it to thwart Armenian attacks and prevent further aggression. A protocol was signed in Bishkek on May 4-5, 1994, establishing a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, bringing an end to intense conflicts.

Dealing diplomatically with uprisings attempting to seize power illegally, Heydar Aliyev, with the support of the people, put an end to internal turmoil and set the country on the path to stability. He laid the foundation for economic development.

Heydar Aliyev signed the "Contract of the Century," involving 11 companies from seven countries, to operate the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) basin, Azerbaijan's largest oil field, ensuring the extraction of oil for global markets. During his presidency, a constitutional referendum reflecting universal democratic values was accepted, and Aliyev abolished the death penalty.

Building strong relationships with Turkish-speaking countries, including Türkiye, as well as with Russia, the United States, and European countries during his tenure, Aliyev strengthened Azerbaijan's position in the international arena. In the election held on October 11, 1998, he was re-elected as the President with 76.1% of the vote. In the elections on October 15, 2003, he initially ran but withdrew his candidacy in favor of Ilham Aliyev due to health issues.

Heydar Aliyev passed away on December 12, 2003, in the United States, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was buried on December 15 in the Honorary Alley in Baku. His greatest desire was fulfilled as President Ilham Aliyev, under his leadership, led the Azerbaijani army to liberate the occupied territories, realizing Heydar Aliyev's wish for the liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.