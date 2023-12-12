German authorities to monitor another far-right youth group

The local youth wing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the western German state of North Rhine Westphalia has been placed under surveillance as a suspected extremist group.



Increasingly radical positions have become dominant within the Junge Alternative (Young Alternative) in recent years, with "extensive cooperation with numerous actors of the right-wing extremist movement of the New Right," according to North Rhine Westphalia's interior minister, Herbert Reul.



The AfD's national Junge Alternative group are already under surveillance by Germany's BfV domestic intelligence agency as a suspected far-right extremist group.



Young AfD members in North Rhine Westphalia have been promoting the racist and extremist "Identitarian Movement" and related groups on social media, Reul said, and several leaders of the youth wing have long-standing ties with the far-right extremist scene.



Racist, anti-immigrant and xenophobic views are common in the Junge Alternative, Reul said, especially toward Muslims in Germany.



The designation will allow the state's domestic intelligence service to more closely monitor the group, including by recruiting informants from within its ranks.



The AfD in North Rhine Westphalia dismissed the announcement as "insinuations and conjecture."



"The AfD is a constitutional party and stands firmly on the ground of the Basic Law," a spokesman for the AfD's faction in the state parliament told dpa, referring to Germany's constitution.



Several AfD groups in other German states have similarly been targeted for surveillance over their far-right extremist positions.



In the eastern state of Saxony, authorities determined last week that the entire state-level AfD organization is a confirmed extremist group.



The national AfD party is currently fighting in court against a similar designation as a suspected far-right extremist group.

