Ukrainian minister pleads for EU accession talks as support falters

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the European Union states to decide in favour of opening accession talks with Kiev as war-torn Ukraine is faced with dwindling support.



A decision against membership negotiations by EU leaders later this week would have "devastating consequences" and would be "highly demotivational" for the people of Ukraine, Kuleba said on Monday, as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.



He stressed that Kiev is well on track to fulfil the required criteria on fighting corruption and improving minority rights for taking the next hurdle on the lengthy road to membership.



"We also expect the European Union to make a decision that will appreciate the effort made by Ukraine," Kuleba said.



EU leaders are required to decide unanimously. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has however repeatedly said he is against opening talks.



Starting accession talks is considered a highly symbolic step, which does not guarantee membership, and is followed by very detailed negotiations which can last decades.



Next to membership prospects, Ukraine is also waiting for decisions on further budgetary support worth up to €50 billion ($53.8 billion), additional military aid and more sanctions on Russia.



The EU's pledge to support Ukraine as long as it takes is currently being put to a test, said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, as views on how to continue support diverge.



Talks on military support of up to €20 billion until 2027 are also considered difficult because Berlin wants future bilateral support to be offset against EU funding contributions.



In absolute terms, Germany is currently by far the largest supporter of Ukraine in the EU.



