Japan’s premier speaks to UAE ruler, expresses concern over Gaza situation

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Monday spoke over the phone with United Arab Emirates' (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"Prime Minister Kishida, referring to the situation in the Gaza Strip, expressed that he is strongly concerned about the resumption of the fighting and that the combat has expanded to all areas of the Gaza Strip including the southern areas," said a statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

To address the humanitarian situation on the ground, he added that Tokyo has provided "emergency grant aid" worth $10 million in areas such as food, water and medical care, and is also currently working on the early delivery of an additional $65 million of humanitarian assistance.

Al Nahyan, for his part, spoke about the UAE's "diplomatic efforts" towards calming down the situation in Gaza and its humanitarian measures.

"The two leaders confirmed to maintain close cooperation between the two countries toward improving the humanitarian situation and calming down the situation," the statement said.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.