Nobel Prizes to be handed out at ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo

This year's winners of the Nobel Prizes will be honoured with the presentation of the awards in both Norway and Sweden on Sunday, with ceremonies set to begin at 1 pm (1200 GMT).



Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, the winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, remains locked up in her home country. The 51-year-old activist will be represented in Oslo by her husband and two children.



She won the Peace Prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."



The Nobel Prizes for Literature, Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics will be presented by Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm.



This year's awards are each endowed with 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). The winners were announced in October and are traditionally presented with the awards on the anniversary of the death of prize founder Alfred Nobel, a Swedish chemist who earned a massive fortune with his invention of dynamite.



Nobel, who lived from 1833 to 1896, donated his fortune to start the prizes, which he intended to recognize the great achievements of humanity.



