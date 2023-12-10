French military says it shot down drones over Red Sea

France on Sunday announced that it shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) off the coast of Yemen into the Red Sea.

The multi-purpose frigate Languedoc of the French navy shot down 2 UAVs flying towards it from the Yemeni coast into the Red Sea, said a statement from the French military.

The statement noted that the intervention took place last night between 21.30 p.m and 23.30 p.m local time, approximately 110 kilometers (68 miles) off the coast of the strategic port city of Hodeidah in Yemen, without providing an assessment regarding whether the UAVs were targeted by the French navy ship.

The strategically important port city of Hodeidah in Yemen is under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

On Saturday, Houthi rebels in Yemen, supported by Iran, issued a threat, stating that they would target any vessels en route to Israeli ports unless there is permission for the entry of food and medicine into the blockaded Gaza Strip.