Ukraine’s first lady warns of 'mortal danger' if Western support ends

Published December 09,2023

Local residents stand near their apartment building and cars damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 8, 2023. (REUTERS)

Ukrainians face "mortal danger" if the West backs down over financial support for the resistance against the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has warned.



Zelenska argued that people in her country will be left to die if the world gets tired of providing support, in an interview with the BBC, as Britain presses U.S. Republicans to agree to send aid to Kyiv.



In a diplomatic mission to the U.S., British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warned U.S. Republicans that blocking fresh financial backing would be a "Christmas present" for Putin.



Republicans in the U.S. Congress this week blocked a key bill that would have provided billions more in funding for military assistance.



Western allies are growing increasingly concerned about the crucial support for the fight against Russia amid the possibility of former president Donald Trump returning to the White House.



Speaking to the BBC's flagship Sunday political show, Zelenska said: "We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we die.



"And if the world gets tired, they will simply let us die."























