Ukrainian mortar units fire at Russian positions on Zaporizhzhia frontlines from short range

Ukrainian mortar units in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region fired at Russian positions from short range on the frontlines as intense fighting between Moscow and Kyiv continued.

"We are repelling the all-out attacks launched by Russia against us. We protect our positions and support the advances made by our infantry," Ukrainian soldier, codenamed Riki, told Anadolu.

Riki, who serves in the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said they protect the infantry while the infantry protects them, indicating that everyone on the frontline was working in a coordinated manner.

Expressing that his team used Mod. 63 120mm mortars produced in Italy, Riki said it was possible to hit a target up to 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) away and a team of at least three or four people is needed to operate the mortar.

A Ukrainian captain, codenamed Jupiter, said mortar ammunition has decreased due to their heavy use and that they are waiting for help with mortar ammunition.

He said they generally fire at Russian infantry, but also recently fired on a tank that was trying to attack them.

"The Mod. 63 mortar is a very suitable weapon to carry. Today, we fired at a target approximately 1,900 meters (1.1 miles) away," said Jupiter.

He also said the mobility of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia front has increased recently, adding it is struggling to advance and that the number of Russian infantry and armored vehicles has increased.







