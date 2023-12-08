Putin announces running for Russian presidential election

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced that he will run in the 2024 presidential election set to be held in March.

Putin said that he will run for a fifth term in office during a conversation with participants following an award ceremony held in the Kremlin on the occasion of the country's Heroes of the Fatherland Day, according to state news agency TASS.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Central Election Commission officially approved that the voting for the presidential elections will take place between March 15 and 17.

On Thursday, Russia's Federation Council passed a resolution scheduling the country's next presidential election for March 17, 2024.













