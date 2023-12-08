Israeli army says it hit over 450 targets in Gaza in 24 hours

The Israeli army on Friday said it hit more than 450 targets in the blockaded Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours.

"The Israeli Air Force aircraft neutralized numerous terrorists in a series of precise strikes," the army claimed, adding that three "terrorists" were also struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to the Israeli army, it carried out "a series of raids that lasted about two hours, on a Palestinian cell in Khan Younis," southern Gaza Strip.

"As part of the tasks carried out by the 7th Brigade Combat Group in Khan Younis, the brigade's attack cell directed Air Force aircraft and eliminated a large number of militants in a series of precise raids that lasted about two hours," the army said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the Israeli army statement.

Israel resumed its military offensive against the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.







