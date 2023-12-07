MICHAEL TOMLINSON NAMED AS UKS NEW MINISTER FOR ILLEGAL MIGRATION

Britain on Thursday appointed Michael Tomlinson as the minister for Illegal Migration at the Home Office, following the resignation of Robert Jenrick as immigration minister.

Tomlinson is a Conservative MP for Dorset.

"The Prime Minister has asked me to join the fantastic team at @ukhomeoffice and I'm looking forward to attending Cabinet to help ensure we deliver on that pledge," he wrote on X.

Jenrick on Wednesday stepped down from his role amid controversy over the government's Rwanda policy.

Earlier this week, the UK signed a new treaty with Rwanda to address concerns raised by the UK Supreme Court. Last month, the court ruled that the government's original plan to send asylum seekers to the East African country was unlawful.

The plan had been one of the most controversial plans of the government's migration policy, as it sparked international criticism and mass protests across the UK.

Tackling small boat crossings by irregular migrants across the British Channel is among five priorities of the British government, as more than 45,000 migrants arrived in the country that way last year.