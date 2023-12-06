US continues its support to baby murderer Israel by sending tons of weapons

The United States supplied Israel with over 10,000 tons of military equipment since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, the Israeli Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the 200th cargo plane carrying military equipment for the army had arrived in Israel.

The equipment includes armored vehicles, armaments, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition, and more, the statement added.

The first US cargo plane arrived in Israel on Oct. 11.

"Since then, over 10,000 tons of military equipment were delivered to Israel since the beginning of the war," the defense ministry said.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.





