UN DEEPLY REGRETS ISRAELI DECISION NOT TO RENEW TOP AID OFFICIALS VISA

The UN on Wednesday expressed regret about the Israeli decision not to renew the visa of Lynn Hastings, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Palestine.

"We deeply regret and we're concerned regarding the decision by the Israeli authorities not to renew Lynn Hastings' visa," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

Dujarric noted that Hastings' visa is set to expire on Dec. 20 and revealed that the UN has requested that Israeli authorities reconsider their decision.

His remarks came a day after Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's announcement to revoke the residence visa to Israel of Hastings.

Dujarric reiterated that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "full confidence" in Hastings.

He also expressed disappointment and shock at personal attacks that have come towards on her, saying: "She's been acting as an independent, neutrality, and impartiality as she should."

"I will also say that the non-renewal of visas of staff appointed by the Secretary-General is inconsistent with the charter of the UN, as well as with the privileges and immunities, according to UN officials, and could also disrupt the humanitarian engagement and operations at this critical juncture," he added.