Ukraine marks Day of Armed Forces amid war with Russia

Ukraine on Wednesday marked the Day of the Armed Forces amid the ongoing war with Russia.

"Right now I am heading to the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine … For those who haven't been yet, it's worth going. To see the faces of our heroes … To reflect. To remember. To comprehend. To compare this morning with the morning 651 days ago," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian army has continued to prove wrong those people who "naively believed" three days would be enough for Russia to win the war.

"But we have those who have proven and continue to prove: it will be our way. They prove it every day. Those who are fighting for our freedom. On the frontline, in trenches, tanks, aircraft," he added.

He also expressed his belief that Ukraine will achieve its objective, because "I know that we are actually walking together. "

"It was hard, but we endured. It's not easy now, but we are progressing. No matter how difficult it may be, we will get there. To our borders, to our people. To our peace. A just peace. A free peace. Against all odds. Together with you. And thanks to you, our people, our Armed Forces of Ukraine," he added.

Zelenskyy laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine near the Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, and also visited a hospital where he talked with injured soldiers and gave awards.













