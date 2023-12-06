Ukraine claims it destroyed 41 Russian drones amid air attacks

Kyiv claimed on Wednesday that it destroyed 41 Russian drones amid air attacks on Ukraine.

A statement by the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that a total of 48 "Shahed-type" attack drones were launched by Russia from the Kursk region, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

A day earlier, Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, claimed on Telegram that the country shot down a Russian Sukhoi Su-24M tactical bomber near Zmiinyi Island.

Oleshchuk said that the bomber was under cover of a Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft and tried to strike the southern part of the Odesa region.

Russian officials have not yet commented on Ukraine's claims and independent verification of Ukraine's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.













