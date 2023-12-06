Turkish president congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart on his birthday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov on his birthday through an official message, the Kyrgyz presidency said on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the people of the Republic of Türkiye and my behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday. I wish you good health, well-being, and all the best," the statement said, quoting Erdoğan's message.

According to the statement, Erdoğan expressed his delight at the strengthening of Türkiye's "deep and multifaceted relations" with Kyrgyzstan, which he described as "based on the common historical and cultural roots of fraternal peoples."

Erdoğan also expressed his belief that the strategic cooperation between the two countries both bilateral and multilateral, as well as at the regional level, will continue to deepen.

"Taking this opportunity, I wish you happiness, as well as prosperity and further progress to the friendly and brotherly Kyrgyz people," the Turkish president said, according to the statement.



