Russia claims it downed Ukrainian Su-25, Mig-29 fighter jets

Russia said Wednesday that its forces targeted Su-25 and Mig-29 fighter jets in Ukraine.

"Russian air defence units shot down two Su-25 and one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force," said a statement by the Defense Ministry, noting that they were shot down over the eastern Donetsk and southeastern Zaporizhzhia regions.

It was also mentioned that 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in different regions.

The statement further claimed that a total of 549 Ukrainian aircraft, 257 helicopters, 9,541 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defense missile systems, 13,840 tanks and armored vehicles, 1,188 multiple rocket launchers, 7,253 howitzers and artillery pieces, and 15,986 special military vehicles have been destroyed.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on Russia's claims and independent verification of Russia's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.