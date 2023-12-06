Putin says Russian-Emirati relations at an 'unprecedented high level’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi have reached an "unprecedented high level."

"Today, thanks to your position, our relations have reached an unprecedented high level. We are in constant contact with you, and our colleagues are constantly working with each other," Putin said during a meeting with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said the UAE is Russia's "main trading partner in the Arab world," adding that the trade turnover between both countries increased by 67.7% last year.

"This year, I think, it will be even more," Putin further said.

The Russian president also said that Emirati investment in Russia's economy outside of the oil sector has grown by 103% over the past year.

He went on to laud the UAE's contribution to global stability as one of the current non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, and that the UAE president and he would discuss the situation in major "hot spots" in the world.

"Of course, we will discuss with you the situations in the hottest spots, first of all, of course, in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Of course, I will inform you about the situation in the Ukrainian crisis," he said.

Putin arrived in the Emirati capital on a one-day official visit to the Gulf, which will end with a visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh later in the day. This is the Russian president's first visit to the region since October 2019.