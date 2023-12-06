NELSON MANDELAS GRANDDAUGHTER CALLS FOR REPARATIONS FROM ROYAL FAMILY

Ndileka Mandela, a political activist, has vocalized the urgent need for reparations to be paid to Africa by the British government, emphasizing that it's a crucial step toward healing the historical wounds inflicted during years of colonization.

In an interview with BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, Mandela expressed her support for reparations from the royal family, citing it as a significant starting point for the healing process. "Acknowledging the extensive damage caused by colonization to countries and cultures, particularly impacting Black communities, is paramount," Mandela stressed. "Reparations require the initial admission of displacing people and their cultures. Only then can we begin discussing reparatory actions."

During his recent state visit to Kenya, King Charles III addressed the historical wrongs perpetrated by British colonization in Africa. In a solemn speech, the monarch expressed deep remorse for the abhorrent acts of violence committed against Kenyans during their struggle for independence. This visit marked the king's first state trip to a Commonwealth country since his ascension to the throne in September 2022, succeeding Queen Elizabeth.

Mandela emphasized the significance of mutual acknowledgment and accountability in paving the way for healing. "Similar to resolving a dispute where both parties admit their roles in the conflict, reparations and acknowledgment from the royal family are crucial for initiating healing," she asserted. "Once this acknowledgment happens, genuine healing can commence."

Meanwhile, at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, King Charles III urged international collaboration in funding climate change solutions, advocating for an annual investment of $5 trillion. Expressing concern about the world's perilous trajectory, the king called for transformative action to emerge from the summit. Addressing a diverse audience including former Vice President Al Gore and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Charles sought greater cohesion among public, private, philanthropic, and NGO sectors to drive impactful climate action.