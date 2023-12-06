Azerbaijani journalist detained, deported for reporting on anti-colonial rally in France

Azerbaijani journalist Aygun Hasanova was detained by authorities in New Caledonia, France's autonomous region in the Indo-Pacific, for a day before being deported to a third country, even though she had a valid visa.

Hasanova traveled to New Caledonia to cover an anti-colonial protest, but she was detained and turned over to local police, according to a statement issued by the Azerbaijani state news agency AZERTAC, where she works.

Hasanova was detained at the police station for a day and then labeled an "undesirable person" before being sent to Singapore, said the statement released on Tuesday.

"The French government actively strives to suppress the dissemination of truths regarding the escalating struggle for freedom and independence in New Caledonia and its other colonies through various means. The prohibition on the journalist's entry into New Caledonia on the eve of the December 5th rally is directly linked to these actions," it added.

The new agency claimed that the order to detain the reporter was given directly by the French administration, adding, "This is yet another manifestation of France's persistent colonial policy, demonstrating its treacherous intention not to give up its colonial policy."