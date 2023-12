Ukraine says it downs 10 of 17 Russian drones during overnight strike

Ukraine's military shot down 10 out of 17 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, authorities said on Tuesday.

Kyiv's air force said the drones were shot down over "various regions" of the country.

It also said six S-300 missiles had been launched at civilian objects in the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions.

There were no immediate reports of damages.