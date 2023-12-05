Recurring earthquakes jolt Philippines

Recurring tremors jolted the Philippines on Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Tuesday's tremors are the latest in a series of earthquakes that struck the country since Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, aside from forcing tens of thousands to run for safety.

There was no immediate report of casualties or damage to infrastructure from the latest earthquakes, multiple local media outlets reported.

The tremor hit some 7 kilometers southeast of Lubang town at 4:23 p.m. (local time) with a depth of 79 kilometers (49 miles), sending workers out of buildings in parts of the capital Manila and disrupting train operations, local broadcaster ABS-CBN News reported

Footage aired on the broadcaster showed employees of the Senate vacating the building following the earthquake with emergency sirens blaring in the background.

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted southern parts of the Philippines on Saturday night, followed by another magnitude 6.8 tremor on Monday.

The Philippines sits on the "Ring of Fire," a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is prone to seismic activity.

Last month, a 6.7 magnitude quake hit the Philippines' Burias island, killing at least nine people, shaking buildings, and causing part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse.