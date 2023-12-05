8 dead as Cyclone Michaung set to make landfall in southern India

At least eight people have died in rain-related incidents in India's southern Tamil Nadu state, where heavy rain and flooding threw daily life out of gear due to Cyclone Michaung which is set to make landfall in neighboring Andhra Pradesh state on Tuesday.

Balachandran S, a top weather official in Tamil Nadu, told Anadolu that severe Cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh state around forenoon on Tuesday.

In Tamil Nadu, the cyclone triggered heavy rains, with authorities evacuating thousands of people to the government shelters, officials said. In the capital Chennai, locals said roads were submerged due to heavy rains.

Police in Chennai said on Tuesday that eight deaths have been reported so far and they carried out a major operation to rescue people in flooded areas.

In Chennai, the airport had to stop its operation on Monday after it was flooded. On Tuesday morning, the airport authorities said the airfield is now open for all arrival and departure operations.

Indian railways said on Monday that several train operations have been canceled because of the flooding.