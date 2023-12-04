White House warns Congress Ukraine funding set to run out, setting stage for Russian advances

The White House sent a dire warning to lawmakers Monday, saying that if Congress does not pass additional funding for Ukraine, Kyiv's forces will run out of critical munitions to prosecute the ongoing counteroffensive.

Existing funding is slated to run out at year's end and without it, Ukraine faces an increased likelihood of Russian advances, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to lawmakers, warning that aid packages "have become smaller and the deliveries of aid have become more limited."

"Cutting off the flow of U.S. weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories," Young wrote.

"If Ukraine's economy collapses, they will not be able to keep fighting, full stop. Putin understands this well, which is why Russia has made destroying Ukraine's economy central to its strategy—which you can see in its attacks against Ukraine's grain exports and energy infrastructure," she added.

Congress has previously approved about $111 billion in funding for Ukraine's war effort since Russia invaded in February 2021, paying for the transfer and purchase of badly needed armaments. That funding is near complete exhaustion.

US President Joe Biden requested a new billion funding package for Ukraine in October, estimated to total over $105 billion. It is bundled with some $14.3 billion in funding for Israel, as well as money for additional budget priorities.

But Congress has yet to pass the supplemental request. The House of Representatives passed in November a standalone approving the additional funding for Israel, but Democrats blocked the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act in the Senate.

Biden threatened to veto the package because it excludes the vast majority of funding he requested.