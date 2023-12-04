Ukraine targeted by more than 20 Russian combat drones overnight

Ukraine says the country was targeted by 23 Russian combat drones as well as a rocket overnight.



Eighteen of the drones, which were launched from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea as well as the rocket had been repelled successfully, the Ukrainian air force said on Monday via Telegram.



Initially, there were no reports of casualties or damages.



In total, air defences were active in nine different regions of the country during the night, according to the air force.



Russia has been waging a war against Ukraine for more than 21 months, including regular attacks with combat drones. Civilian targets have also been hit time and again.











