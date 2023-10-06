US says it acknowledges Türkiye’s ‘legitimate security concerns’ in Syria

The Pentagon said Thursday that the US acknowledges Türkiye's "legitimate security concerns," noting that Türkiye is one of its "strongest and most valued NATO allies."

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder told a daily press briefing that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone Thursday with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler.

During the call, Austin acknowledged Türkiye's "legitimate security concerns" and underscored the importance of close coordination between the US and Türkiye to prevent any risk to US forces or the global coalition to defeat ISIS mission, according to Ryder.

In response to a question about a US fighter jet shooting down a Turkish drone in Al Hasakah, Syria, Ryder said that "Türkiye is one of our strongest and most valued NATO allies, and that partnership continues and will continue. So this is certainly a regrettable incident."

- 'NO INDICATION' TÜRKIYE 'INTENTIONALLY TARGETING' US FORCES

Ryder said a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) entered a "restricted operating zone" (ROZ) on a heading toward where US forces were located at around 11.30 a.m. local time (0830GMT) and US commanders assessed it as a "potential threat."

The Turkish UAV was shot down by US F-16 fighters at 11.40 a.m. local time (0840GMT).

He noted that they have "no indication" that Türkiye was intentionally targeting US forces.

The two sides will continue to "closely coordinate to prevent putting US forces at risk."

- TÜRKIYE'S FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

On Türkiye's fight against terrorism, Ryder said the US stands "firmly" with its NATO ally Türkiye and the Turkish people in their fight against the PKK, which is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US.

"So we condemn any act of terrorism against Türkiye and the people of Türkiye. And we recognize that the PKK poses a legitimate security threat," he said.









