US sanctions 28 individuals, entities in Chinese drug network

The US imposed sanctions on a total of 28 individuals and entities in a Chinese network of illicit drug producers, according to a statement by the Treasury Department.

The network is responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and methylenedioxymethamphetamine precursors, commonly known as ecstasy (MDMA), the statement said Tuesday.

It added that the network is also involved in the global trafficking of xylazine and nitazenes, which are highly potent and often mixed with illicit fentanyl or other drugs.

The sanctions include 12 entities and 13 individuals based in China, in addition to two entities and one individual in Canada.














