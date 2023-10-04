Greece expresses ‘strong solidarity with Armenian people’

Expressing concerns over the mass exodus from Nagorno Karabakh, Greece on Wednesday showed "strong solidarity with Armenian people."

During a phone call with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis "conveyed Greece's concern over the mass exodus of displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh and expressed Greece's strong solidarity with the Armenian people," Greek Foreign Ministry posted on X.

Reaffirming that Greece stands by Armenia, and is prepared to provide humanitarian aid, he pledged to support Armenia in international fora and raise awareness about the urgent need for a solution to the issue.

Gerapetritis also expressed his country's readiness to assist Armenian refugees, according to the statement.

The Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism initiative in Karabakh on Sept. 19 to establish constitutional order in the region.

Illegal Armenian armed forces in Karabakh surrendered after the 24-hour operation.

Azerbaijan, having established full sovereignty in the region, has called on the Armenian population to become part of Azerbaijani society.



