UN MISSION CHIEF MEETS AFGHANISTANS INTERIM DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER

The head of the UN mission in Afghanistan on Tuesday met with Afghanistan's interim deputy foreign minister in Kabul.

Roza Atunbayeva, who is also the special representative of the UN secretary-general, and Afghanistan's Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanakzai discussed a variety of issues, including regional coordination, fight against drugs, ways to revive the private business and banking sector, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, said on X.

During their meeting, Stanekzai said that despite difference of opinions, Afghanistan should have a right to attend international forums, including the UN, according to the Bakhtar News Agency.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is mandated by the UN Security Council to support regional cooperation to promote Afghanistan's security, stability and socio-economic development.