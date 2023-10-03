Scandalous 'Mount Ararat' post from the French FM targeted Türkiye

France, which frequently backs Armenia's unlawful actions, has once again caused a scandal. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna made a post on social media implying that Mount Ararat belonged to Armenia. Colonna's post received significant backlash.

Following Azerbaijan's counter-terrorism operation in Karabakh, the region was cleared of armed groups, and a significant level of stability has been established in the region. However, there have been efforts, especially by certain Armenian circles, to mislead world public opinion.

Furthermore, France, which seizes every opportunity to escalate tensions in the Caucasus, has once again created a scandal. This time, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna played a leading role in the scandal. Colonna made a post on the social media platform X (Twitter), featuring an image of Mount Ararat, where she claimed to have visited Armenia and expressed her support. She provocatively included Mount Ararat in the image, giving the impression that it belonged to Armenia.

Colonna's audacious move has sparked outrage.