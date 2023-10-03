Grimes sues Elon Musk for parental rights of their 3 kids

Grimes has initiated a legal action against her ex-partner Elon Musk concerning their three children.

Under the alias Claire Boucher, the artist filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" in a California court on September 29. This request aims to legally identify the parents of children born to unmarried couples.

Although the case docket is public, the specific filings have been sealed. There is no indication that the Tesla co-founder has responded to Grimes' petition.

Grimes, aged 35, and Musk, aged 52, began their relationship in 2018 and had an on-and-off romance until their final split in September 2021. They had a son named X Æ A-Xii in May 2020, and later quietly welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl (also known as Y) via surrogate in December 2021. In September, it was revealed in Walter Isaacson's biography "Elon Musk" that they had a third child named Techno Mechanicus, affectionately referred to as Tau, but the birth date remains undisclosed.

Grimes' legal action comes shortly after she publicly requested on Twitter to see their son.







