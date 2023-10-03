Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye hold joint command staff exercises

 Contact Us
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that their military personnel, in collaboration with counterparts from Georgia and Türkiye, have commenced joint computer-assisted command staff exercises.

October 03,2023
The drills will last till Oct. 6, and their goal is to increase coordination of the armed forces of the three countries and strengthen cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

During the exercises, consisting of theoretical and practical parts, tasks will be performed to protect strategically important and regional economic projects.