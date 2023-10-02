US congressman condemns terrorist attack in Ankara

US Representative Joe Wilson on Monday "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack foiled by security forces in the capital Ankara on Sunday that left two police officers with minor injuries.

"As Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on U.S.-Türkiye Relations and Turkish Americans I strongly condemn the attack at the Turkish Interior Ministry," Wilson, a Republican, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Violence of any kind is never acceptable. The U.S. stands strongly with our NATO ally Türkiye," he added.

Separately, on Sunday, White House National Security advisor Jake Sullivan condemned the attack in an X post, saying: "The United States condemns the terrorist attack at the Turkish Interior Ministry today. We wish those injured a quick recovery. We stand with our NATO Ally Turkiye."

At 9:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital. Two police officers suffered minor injuries, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance. The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the links of the attackers to the terrorist group PKK.













