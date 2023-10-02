UN envoy concerned over ‘unilateral’ initiatives to rebuild flood-hit Libya

United Nations envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily on Monday voiced concern over the emergence of unilateral initiatives for the reconstruction of flood-affected areas in the North African country.



"These unilateral efforts are counterproductive, deepen the existing divisions in the country, impede reconstruction efforts, and are at odds with the outpouring of solidarity, support, and national unity shown by Libyan people from all corners of the country in response to the crisis," the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.



Eastern Libya was ravaged by deadly floods caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel on Sept. 10, killing more than 4,000 people and leaving behind a massive trail of destruction.

Derna was hardest hit by the floods, causing the city's dams to burst, washing away homes and people

Bathily visited Derna on Sept. 16, to witness first-hand the damage caused by the flood disaster.

The UN envoy called for a unified national mechanism to effectively pursue the reconstruction of the flood-hit areas.



"The reconstruction process should proceed, speedily, based on a credible, independent, and objective assessment of the damage and needs, professionally determined cost estimates, and transparent contracting and procurement processes," he said.



Libya has been mired by political divisions since the fall of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The situation worsened last year when the East Libya-based parliament appointed a new government led by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

Head of Tripoli-based government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, however, rejected the decision, saying he would cede power only to a government that comes through an "elected parliament."

Last month, Libyans took to the streets in Derna to demand the rebuilding of their homes and bringing those responsible for the flood disaster to accountability.

"The Libyan people have expressed their concerns about arbitrary cost estimates and unilateral reconstruction initiatives announced without transparency and buy-in from all relevant authorities and stakeholders," Bathily said.