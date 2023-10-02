RUSSIAN SHELLING KILLS TWO IN UKRAINES KHERSON - REGIONAL OFFICIALS

Two people were killed and 10 wounded in the latest Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, regional officials said on Monday.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces overnight had pounded residential areas, shops, medical infrastructure and other infrastructure.

One of the dead was a policeman killed in shelling on Monday morning, and children were among those wounded in overnight attacks on the regional capital, Kherson, he said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment by Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian troops drove Russian forces out of part of the Kherson region last November after several months of occupation, but Russia has continued shelling the regional capital and areas around it from across the Dnipro River.

Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson city's military administration, said 22 people had been killed in shelling of the city and settlements around it in September alone.





